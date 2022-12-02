Woman killed in semi vs. pickup truck crash in Western Kansas

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck struck her vehicle at the intersection of a highway in western Kansas near the Colorado border.

According to the KHP crash logs, just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, Gladis Antillon Garcia, 46, of Johnson City, was driving south on Kansas Highway 27 in a Chevy pickup truck. When she began to turn east at the intersection of K27 and US Highway 160, she was struck by a Peterbilt 386 semi-truck.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, Abram Boschman, 28, of Logan, New Mexico, was taken to Stanton County Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash log indicates neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

