Helping Hands Humane Society holds last low-cost vaccine clinic of 2022

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its last low-cost vaccination clinic of the year.

They will continue the clinics next year, giving people time to make appointments for their pets. The clinics are an opportunity for people to get their pets’ standard vaccinations and tests at a lower cost than a traditional trip to the vet.

”Getting vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm prevention, or even a heartworm test for your pets. We have the basics covered here for cats and dogs including rabies vaccinations at a much lower cost for families who need it,” said Emi Griess, HHHS Communications Director.

You can follow the Helping Hands Facebook page for updates on future clinics.

