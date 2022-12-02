Friday forecast: Warm and windy, much colder this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the warm and windy conditions today and the strong cold front that pushes through this evening. This will lead to a crash in temperatures and much colder temperatures this weekend, at least with less wind.

Taking Action:

Fire danger threat is very high to extreme through tonight with strong winds and the wind shift with this evening’s cold front. Gusts 40-55 mph are likely so if possible bring in any holiday decorations you can.

Temperatures will crash this evening: 60s likely through 4pm but wind chills could range from the teens to low 40s as early as 8pm. Have layers with you especially if you don’t plan on being home by sunset.



The biggest impact for the next 8 days will be the strong winds through this evening and the fire danger concern. There also remains minor differences in the models on how much cloud cover there will be in the next several days but shouldn’t have a major impact on temperatures. Other than that low chances for precipitation next week especially toward the end of the week.

Normal High: 48/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/SW 20-35, gusts around 45 mph.

This Evening: Temperatures plummet, wind chills in the teens to low 30s by 9pm at the latest. Winds SW/NW gusting around 55 mph.

Overnight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chills by tomorrow morning ranging from 7 to 15.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds N/SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph.

Highs remain mild Monday before another cold front pushes through which will lead to highs in the 40s the rest of the week and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. While one of the long range models is hinting at low chances for precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday there is higher confidence late Thursday into Thursday night will be the higher probability. This of course is subject to change so keep checking back daily for updates.

