Families of crime victims remember loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families who have lost a loved one to crime pause to remember loved ones who will not be at the dinner table this holiday season.

On Thursday, December 1, Washburn University hosted a reception to remember the victims of violent crime because the holiday season can be challenging for families who have lost a friend or family member. The reception was put together by the Kansas Organization for Victim Assistance and the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

AG Derek Schmidt says this reception helps families find support from others who are feeling the same sadness as them.

“The act of losing a loved one is always hard but having a loved one taken from you at the hands of another is particularly difficult, and so around the holidays, this is a chance for families who have lost loved ones to violent crime to be together, to remember to have support and to be with other people who understand,” said Schmidt. “I hope that there continue for many years to come.”

At the reception, “angel trees” were placed to remember the victims with special ornaments on the tree, each decorated and dedicated to a lost victim.

There will be more receptions to remember crime victims in the coming weeks. Here are the dates and locations for the receptions:

Wichita

Wednesday, December 14, 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: Newman University Dugan-Gorges Conference Center 3100 W. McCormick St.

Garden City

Friday, December 16, 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Location: First Assembly of God Church Hall 702 Campus Drive

