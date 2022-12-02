EnvistaCares Challenge raises thousands for healthcare program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local healthcare program received more than $12,000 thanks to the help of the Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista Credit Union announced the donation results for November’s Envista Cares Challenge, and last month’s lucky recipient was the Shawnee Co. Medical Society HealthAccess program. HealthAcess received $12,265 to benefit their program.

Each month, Envista selects a non-profit to promote for one month, and for every dollar, the organization earns thanks to Envista’s help -- Envista matches up to $2,500. Megan Skaggs, the executive director of HealthAccess, said she and the organization appreciated this opportunity.

“Fundraising has been, especially, difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic -- with everything that we are facing in today’s society -- it’s harder and harder to get donations, get grants, raise funds, and this opportunity with Envista to have this match really means so much to our organization,” said Skaggs.

HealthAccess has served more than 17,000 low-income and uninsured residents in the Topeka and Shawnee Co. area since 2002, along with safety net clinics in Shawnee county, Kansas, and Grace Greene, the Envista marketing coordinator, said that Envista specifically chooses organizations that intend to make a community impact, so the credit union can give them as much support as they can.

“We chose organizations that are making an impact in our community, such as HealthAccess,” said Greene. “So, if people need health care, hopefully, that they learn about HealthAccess and know that they are available to them, but also so that people can support them because they need that support to keep going into the new year.”

Envista will announce its next organization in the next few days.

