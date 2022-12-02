EnvistaCares Challenge raises thousands for healthcare program

Health Access received the donations.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local healthcare program received more than $12,000 thanks to the help of the Envista Cares Challenge.

Envista Credit Union announced the donation results for November’s Envista Cares Challenge, and last month’s lucky recipient was the Shawnee Co. Medical Society HealthAccess program. HealthAcess received $12,265 to benefit their program.

Each month, Envista selects a non-profit to promote for one month, and for every dollar, the organization earns thanks to Envista’s help -- Envista matches up to $2,500. Megan Skaggs, the executive director of HealthAccess, said she and the organization appreciated this opportunity.

“Fundraising has been, especially, difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic -- with everything that we are facing in today’s society -- it’s harder and harder to get donations, get grants, raise funds, and this opportunity with Envista to have this match really means so much to our organization,” said Skaggs.

HealthAccess has served more than 17,000 low-income and uninsured residents in the Topeka and Shawnee Co. area since 2002, along with safety net clinics in Shawnee county, Kansas, and Grace Greene, the Envista marketing coordinator, said that Envista specifically chooses organizations that intend to make a community impact, so the credit union can give them as much support as they can.

“We chose organizations that are making an impact in our community, such as HealthAccess,” said Greene. “So, if people need health care, hopefully, that they learn about HealthAccess and know that they are available to them, but also so that people can support them because they need that support to keep going into the new year.”

Envista will announce its next organization in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

Latest News

Live at Five
Health Access received the donations.
EnvistaCares Challenge results announced
Christmas is right around the corner, and students at Washburn Tech put their building skills...
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
Much colder for the weekend
Much colder air arrives for the weekend