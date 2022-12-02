Douglas Co. DA says Lawrence officer-involved shooting was legally justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A report issued Thursday from Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez found that the Lawrence police officers involved in a shooting were legally justified in their actions.

According to a final review about the officer-involved shooting, LPD officers were called multiple times to 1715 E 21st Terrace on Sunday, October 2 regarding Michael S. Blanck’s mental health and his unlawful presence at his father’s residence.

Blanck is reported to have an established criminal history and was prohibited from contact with his family, including his father, due to bond restrictions for two pending cases. However, on October 2, Blanck’s sister called dispatch at 5:34 p.m. to report criminal damage to property at the father’s residence.

Blanck allegedly broke into the basement window and entered the residence.

Police officers were dispatched to the area, but when they arrived to the scene, they saw no sign of Blanck at the residence. The officers attempted to gather information and waited to enter until they had permission from the father.

During that time, two family members tried to contact Blanck. Once officers were granted permission, they cleared the residence and made contact with Blanck.

Blanck then came out onto the front lawn of the residence. Officers said Blanck then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at an officer, and then officers fired multiple rounds at him. Blanck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that Lawrence police officers had been called several times by the Blanck’s family for domestic disturbances and welfare checks beginning on September 30, and continuing up until the officer-involved shooting on October 2.

Douglas County DA Suzanne Valdez issued the following statement on Thursday, December 1:

“The death of Michael Blanck is a tragedy that had the potential to end much worse. We have met with Mr. Blanck’s family to express our condolences and to review my findings following the investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The officers involved in this incident acted lawfully and were legally justified in their response to the actions taken by Mr. Blanck. The integrity of this investigation was important to all involved and our community and I would like to thank the KBI for its thoroughness and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for securing the scene following the incident.”

