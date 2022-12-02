17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 17-year-old is in custody following a narcotics investigation into recent drug overdoses.

On Friday December 2, Jackson Miller, 17, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in committing a felony drug crime, and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs.

The investigation remains ongoing.

