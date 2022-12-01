Topeka courts reinstate face mask requirement as viruses circulate community

Topeka courts will reinstate a face mask requirement for those who enter as multiple viruses continue to circulate in the community.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka courts will reinstate a face mask requirement for those who enter as multiple viruses continue to circulate in the community.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Dec. 5, face masks will once again be required for all employees and visitors of the Topeka Municipal Court.

The City indicated that the policy will be implemented to ensure the court can remain open and serve the community as it carries out the administration of justice.

According to the City, Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 have been monitored by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. In early November, it said Stormont Vail Health reported that community levels of COVID-19 had steadily increased and is now considered to be in the “high” level. The hospital has even reinstated its own mask requirement.

Currently, the City noted that the usage of masks in all other city buildings is still optional. However, it does encourage social distancing, regular handwashing and other mitigation efforts.

