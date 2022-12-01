Thursday forecast: Warming with strong winds to end the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the warm-up to end the week with the fire danger threat high to very high before cooling down this weekend behind a cold front that pushes through late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Taking Action:

With the fire danger high today and tomorrow, avoid any activity that could cause a spark because any fires that develop will be tough to control. Winds aren’t expected to relax until late Friday night into Saturday morning.

With today the start of meteorological winter, the first week will feature temperatures mostly near or slightly below average for this time of year. The exception is tomorrow as highs will be in the 60s, even a few low 70s are possible. It will remain dry as well with one model indicating a low chance for rain early Sunday morning and Monday afternoon. Will keep it dry for those times with the next best chance for precipitation as rain late Thursday afternoon. IF precipitation lingers into Thursday night there would be a wintry mix.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

Highest probability of gusts around 45 mph. The rest of northeast KS still gusts 35-40 mph (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 15-30, gusts around 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S/SW 15-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

A wind shift to the northwest at some point late Friday into Friday evening will keep the fire threat very high before winds weaken late Friday night.

As of now winds should remain in the 5-15 mph range throughout the weekend with gusts at most up to 20 mph. There will be clouds at times but also some sun both days with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s Saturday and upper 40s-low 50s Sunday. Similar to the temperature trend of what we had yesterday and what we’ll have today.

Still keeping Monday mild and in the 50s before the cooler weather arrives the rest of the week with highs more in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.