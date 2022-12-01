Sweet Shoppe to open at Highland Park UMC

Highland Park UMC Women host their Sweet Shoppe from 9 am to 3 pm Dec. 3 at SE 29th & Michigan
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - we’re just getting started on the holiday sweets season - and a topeka church can help you get your fill!

Nancy Lewis with the Highland Park United Methodist Church women’s group visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their Sweet Shoppe. Members of the group create a variety of cookies, cakes, pies and baked goods for people to purchase. Proceeds benefit the various ministries the group supports, including adopting residents of a local senior care home.

The Sweet Shoppe will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Highland Park UMC, SE 29th & Michigan.

In conjunction with the sweet sale, the church’s food pantry will be holding a sale of new and gently used holiday decor items to support their efforts.

