Shawnee County Courthouse set to undergo major renovations

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contractors gave an outline of a major Shawnee County Courthouse during Thursday’s County Commission meeting.

Senne & Company is on deck to renovate the courthouse, and they’ll completely replace the AVHC system and every window in the building.

10 new courtrooms are also being added: eight on the third and fourth floors and two in the former commission chambers.

Demolition could start as soon as next week, kicking off a two-year project timeline.

Up for discussion Thursday was a contract amendment capping the project cost at $14 million, which commissioners unanimously approved.

”While it is expensive for us, it’s big savings over what a new courthouse would cost. I know of one other county in Northeast Kansas that built one that was well over $100 million,” said Aaron Mays, Commission Chair.

“And it saves the taxpayers money on energy efficiency and makes the courts more functional,” said Kevin Cook, Commission Board Member

Up for administrative discussion following the public meeting was the fate of the county’s recycling program. A decision will need to be made on that before the current contract expires at the end of December.

