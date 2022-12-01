Power outage reported in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city.

According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.

As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported to be without power as temperatures hovered around 48 degrees.

The map indicated that the outage mostly affected residents in East Topeka north of I-70.

There is no word yet on when power may be restored or what caused the outage.

