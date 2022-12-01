Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlington Police Department has reported an incident where an elderly resident was recently scammed out of $48,000.

According to law enforcement officials, they reported the scam to Burlington police on Wednesday, November 21 on the recommendation of the victim’s financial advisor.

Police say the victim logged into their Apple account and received a warning on the screen to contact Apple security. When they called the number, the scammer convinced the victim to give him their social security number and walked them through the steps of making a wire transfer. The victim followed the scammer’s directions and wired $48,000 from Capital Federal Savings Bank in Emporia to a Bank of America in Miami, Florida.

Burlington police urge community members to watch out for signs of scams. They said if someone is rushing you to make a financial commitment, it could be an indicator of fraud.

