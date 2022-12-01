Police ask residents to avoid area of central Topeka after early-morning shooting

Officials have asked residents to avoid an area of SW Lincoln St. as they investigate a shooting early Thursday in central Topeka.
By Phil Anderson and Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have asked residents to avoid an area of SW Lincoln St. as they investigate a shooting early Thursday in central Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 6:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln - about two blocks east of Washburn University.

The crime-scene tape was placed in the north entrance of the east alley of the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. Almost an hour later, the crime scene had been expanded from SW Lincoln and 20th St. to Hampton.

At least six police units were on the scene. Officials said the investigation may take a while, so residents should avoid the area.

The condition of the victim and the identity of the suspect remain unknown. Police at the scene said they were not ready to comment on whether the incident resulted in a fatality.

Just before 8 a.m. officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrived on the scene.

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in central Topeka.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

