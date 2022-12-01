Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship

FILE - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, right,...
FILE - Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, right, visit on the field before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU and Kansas State will play in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, Dec. 3. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

K-State fans making the trip to the game and wanting to take part in College GameDay can gather behind the crew in Lot-C at the northwest side of AT&T Stadium during the show’s first two hours, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The show will move inside the stadium during the last hour before kickoff.

As part of the College GameDay coverage, former K-State star and retired NFL running back Daren Sproles will offer insights previewing the game. Nineteen years ago, Sproles shined in a 35-7 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma tore through its schedule that season and was regarded as possibly the greatest college football team ever prior to its meeting with K-State, winning its 12 regular season games by an average of about 35 points. In that conference championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Sproles rushed for 235 yards on 22 attempts. K-State steamrolled the heavily favored Sooners, outscoring Oklahoma 35-0 after trailing 7-0 through the first quarter.

The Wildcats repeated as Big 12 champions in 2012, but that season, there was not a conference title game.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Latest News

On a recent appearance on the New Heights Show, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes detailed how he was...
Patrick Mahomes sheds insight into his draft process, orchestrating his way to the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Mahomes tabbed AFC Offensive Player of the Month
This is a 2021 photo of Brian Sweeney of the Cleveland Indians baseball team. This image...
Royals name Brian Sweeney pitching coach
FILE: KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers go up for a loose ball...
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return