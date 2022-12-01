Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Ronald M. Smith, 56, of Kansas City, was headed north in the third lane of the interstate in his 2008 Honda Accord. Meanwhile, a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nicholas E. Sarna, 37, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was headed the same direction in the lane next to Smith.

According to KHP, Sarna activated the turn signal on his semi and attempted to change lanes into Smith’s lane. However, the semi-truck sideswiped the Accord which forced Smith to go around the front of the truck.

As a result of the collision, officials said Smith’s Accord was pushed off the road and onto the left shoulder.

KHP indicated that the passenger in Smith’s car, Amanda R. Smith, 31, of Kansas City, was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries while Smith also complained of pain. Sarna escaped the crash without injury

KHP noted that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname
Luis A. Martinez, 31
Material witness booked in aggravated kidnapping, sodomy case

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Recap of November and a look ahead to December
Seasonal today, warm tomorrow, strong winds both days
A Wichita man who gave the gift of life with an organ donation after he died will be honored at...
Wichita man to be honored at Rose Bowl Parade after final gift saves life
Holly Kersgieter
Kansas WBB beats Texas A&M to remain unbeaten