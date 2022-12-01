Passenger hospitalized after semi-truck sideswipes sedan on interstate

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One passenger was hospitalized after a semi-truck sideswiped the sedan they had been in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and K-5 Highway with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Ronald M. Smith, 56, of Kansas City, was headed north in the third lane of the interstate in his 2008 Honda Accord. Meanwhile, a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nicholas E. Sarna, 37, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was headed the same direction in the lane next to Smith.

According to KHP, Sarna activated the turn signal on his semi and attempted to change lanes into Smith’s lane. However, the semi-truck sideswiped the Accord which forced Smith to go around the front of the truck.

As a result of the collision, officials said Smith’s Accord was pushed off the road and onto the left shoulder.

KHP indicated that the passenger in Smith’s car, Amanda R. Smith, 31, of Kansas City, was sent to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries while Smith also complained of pain. Sarna escaped the crash without injury

KHP noted that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

