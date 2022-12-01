One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Just before 2:30 p.m., officials said they were notified that a stolen vehicle was headed west on I-70 and had fled law enforcement officers in Douglas Co.

Deputies said they saw the stolen gray Ford Fusion and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver, later identified as Ivy, refused to stop and initiated a chase.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the chase continued on the Turnpike when the stolen vehicle exited onto I-470 and continued to the westbound off-ramp onto SW Burlingame Rd. where it continued north.

Officials indicated that the Ford then hit a Buick in the 3100 block of SW Burlingame Rd., which ended the chase.

The Sheriff’s Office said the adult male driver of the Buick sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital by AMR. Meanwhile, Ivy was taken into custody and taken to the law enforcement center for questioning after a medical evaluation at a local hospital.

After questioning, officials said the Ivy was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, speeding, vehicle registration violations and multiple drug-related charges.

