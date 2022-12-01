Officials search for responsible parties after trailer theft costs owner $50K

Officials search for a trailer stolen from Belvue on Nov. 28, 2022.
Officials search for a trailer stolen from Belvue on Nov. 28, 2022.(Shawn Wheat | Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person who stole a trailer, hydraulic jack and accessories worth $50,000 from a Belvue home.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to the 200 block of Noble St. in Belvue with reports of a trailer theft.

When officials arrived, they said the victim reported their trailer had been stolen around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday and had been towed away with what is believed to be a white 2011-2014 GMC Sierra 2500 with front-end damage to the bumper, grill and hood.

The Sheriff’s Office has described the stolen trailer as a white 2017 Forest River tandem axle 14-foot bumper-pull with a missing fender on the driver’s side. It also held a red Jahn’s United hydraulic jack system with accessories for lifting houses.

Officials have estimated the theft to have cost the owner around $50,000.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect vehicle should report it to Detective Kidd at 785-457-3353.

