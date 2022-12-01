Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information about a shooting in the Montara neighborhood after multiple homes were hit by gunfire.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, a vehicle drove through the Montara neighborhood in southwest Shawnee Co. and fired multiple rounds.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said the Shawnee Co. Emergency Communications Center received multiple phone calls with reports of gunshots coming from a vehicle in the Montara neighborhood.l

When officials arrived, they said they found four homes and one vehicle on SW Greenview Dr. and SW Clearview Ln. that had been hit by the bullets. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information or video surveillance footage of the incident to report immediately it to Detective Stephanie Dicken at 785-251-2224 or the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2000.

