Newman Regional Health honored with new accreditation for Cath Lab

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has been honored with a new accreditation for its cardiac catheterization laboratory and the staff’s diligent care of patients.

Newman Regional Health says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the American College of Cardiology recognized it for its commitment to patients in its cardiac catheterization lab. Specifically, it said for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to their cardiac catheterization laboratory for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.”

“Newman Regional Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing Lyon County with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Newman Regional Health with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI.”

Newman noted that it was awarded the Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI in November based on diligent onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat those who come into the cath lab.

“Newman Regional Health has the only Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory in Kansas with this accreditation,” stated Bob Wright, Newman Regional Health’s CEO. “This is the culmination of a long journey that began in 2013 with a $2.5 million dollar donation from the W.S and E.C. Jones Trust and ended with an 18-month long preparation and survey process that involved all of our cardiologists and the staff involved in the evaluation, treatment and recovery of our catheterization laboratory patients.”

The hospital indicated that percutaneous coronary intervention is also known as coronary angioplasty. This is a non-surgical procedure meant to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

According to Newman, the process involves opening narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon and usually stents are placed in the artery and medication is prescribed to ensure the artery remains open after the procedure.

