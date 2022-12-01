National Suicide Lifeline non-operational, veterans encouraged to call crisis line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the National Suicide Lifeline knocked offline, local veterans have been encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line directly.

The Topeka VA Medical Center says that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the National Suicide Lifeline - 988 - became non-operational. Callers who dial either the 988 number or the 1-800-273-8255 number are unable to reach the system.

Based on the nationwide outage, the VA has advised local veterans to dial the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 877-267-6030. Veterans can also call any VA facility and press 7 to reach the crisis line.

The VA noted that the 988 and VCL text and chat services have not been impacted by the outage and are still functional.

For questions, the VA has encouraged veterans to email VHAVCLFieldOpsTeam@va.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.