National Suicide Lifeline non-operational, veterans encouraged to call crisis line

FILE
FILE(Quinn Gorham)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the National Suicide Lifeline knocked offline, local veterans have been encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line directly.

The Topeka VA Medical Center says that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the National Suicide Lifeline - 988 - became non-operational. Callers who dial either the 988 number or the 1-800-273-8255 number are unable to reach the system.

Based on the nationwide outage, the VA has advised local veterans to dial the Veterans Crisis Line directly at 877-267-6030. Veterans can also call any VA facility and press 7 to reach the crisis line.

The VA noted that the 988 and VCL text and chat services have not been impacted by the outage and are still functional.

For questions, the VA has encouraged veterans to email VHAVCLFieldOpsTeam@va.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Latest News

Kirk Thompson
KBI Director Thompson set to retire after 46-year career
FILE
Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City
A power outage is reported in East Topeka on Dec. 1, 2022.
Power outage reported in East Topeka
Montara shooting
Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire