Municipal Court implements mask requirement as COVID levels ‘steadily increase’

Topeka’s Municipal Court has re-implemented a face mask requirement for employees and visitors...
Topeka’s Municipal Court has re-implemented a face mask requirement for employees and visitors to follow starting Monday, December 5.(Pexels)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Municipal Court has re-implemented a face mask requirement for employees and visitors to follow starting Monday, December 5.

According to the City of Topeka, as the Kansas Health Dept. of Health and Environment monitors the spread of Influenza, RSV – or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and other viruses during the winter season -- the city wanted to implement the requirement so the courts can remain open to the public and carry out its role of administrating justice.

Stormont Vail Health reported earlier in November that the COVID-19 community transmission levels have been increasing steadily and were considered “high,” according to the City of Topeka.

All other City of Topeka buildings have mask-wearing as optional. However, the city wants to ask the public to practice social distancing, regular handwashing, and other practices.

