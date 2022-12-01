Masks return to St. Francis campus after steep rise in flu, RSV cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Face mask requirements have returned to the University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus after a steep rise in viral cases.

The University of Kansas Medical Center St. Francis Campus says on Thursday, Dec. 1, that it has followed suit with Stormont Vail and the Topeka Municipal Court and has reinstated mask requirements.

After a steep rise in influenza and RSV cases - combined with an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates - the hospital said it has reinstated mask requirements for staff, patients and visitors. The requirement takes effect on Dec. 1.

St. Francis noted that facility-issued masks will be required in all public spaces where there is the potential of exposure, including lobbies, elevators, halls and cafeteria.

With the flu season upon Topeka, the hospital also said it is important that everyone does their part to prevent the spread of viruses by masking, getting vaccinated, following property hand washing etiquette and staying home when experiencing symptoms.

