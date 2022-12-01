KU remains perfect after steam rolling Texas A&M Wednesday night

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider communicates with his players during an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider communicates with his players during an NCAA college basketball gameagainst Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks continue to dominate their competition, as the team moved to 6-0 on the 2022 campaign, with a 74-42 win over Texas A&M.

Holly Kersgieter had a game-high 23 points while pulling down nine rebounds and adding three assists. Taiyanna Jackson recorded another double-double, 16 points, 11 rebounds. Two other Jayhawks stepped up and provided double digit scoring.

KU led by six at halftime but blew the doors open in the second half, out scoring the Aggies by 26.

The Jayhawks are 6-0 on the campaign, and are home once again against Southeast Missouri State Dec. 4 with tip-off at two p.m.

