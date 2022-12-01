KBI Director Thompson set to retire after 46-year career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KBI Director Kirk Thompson will retire after 46 years in law enforcement.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Director Kirk Thompson has announced that he will retire on Jan. 10, 2023.

“Serving as Director of the KBI has been the high point of my career. I am grateful to Attorney General Schmidt for allowing me the opportunity to work with the exceptional men and women of the KBI, and alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners,” said Thompson.

KBI noted that Thompson has served as Director for 11 years and his law enforcement service spanned more than 46 years.

In 1976, officials indicated that Thompson first entered law enforcement as a deputy sheriff with the Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office. Here, he served his hometown community of Great Bend.

In 1979, the KBI said Thompson moved to Topeka to as a special agent with the Bureau.

Thompson earned degrees and certificates from Washburn University, the FBI National Academy, the Kansas Certified Public Manager program and has completed various law enforcement leadership programs.

In July 2011, Attorney General Derek Schmidt named Thompson as the 12th Director of the KBI.

“Kirk Thompson has served as an exceptional leader for the KBI. Never drawing attention to himself, he always has insisted on the highest standards of professionalism and has moved the Bureau forward in so many quiet but critical ways. I am tremendously grateful he answered this call to service more than 11 years ago, and wish Kirk and his family well in life’s next chapter,” Schmidt said.

The Bureau indicated that Thompson devoted more than a decade to enhance every division of the agency. Notably, he helped bring the first satellite Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory in the nation to the KBI headquarters, he helped open the Forensic Science Center and expanded the KBI child victims unit.

“I’m very proud of what this agency has accomplished over the past decade to safeguard the public, and pursue justice for victims of violent crimes. While many public safety challenges still face our state, I am absolutely certain the KBI will continue to successfully engage those challenges and strive to make Kansas a better place to live,” Thompson added.

KBI said Thompson started to discuss his retirement several months prior and employees were formally notified of his decision in early November. He agreed to serve through the end of the year.

In retirement, Thompson said he plans to travel with his wife and spend more time with his family. He also looks forward to devoting his free time to volunteer opportunities and newfound hobbies.

