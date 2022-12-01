Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Kyra Bergman

Kyra plans to go to Wichita State after graduating, and wants to major in Biochemistry and Pre-Medicine.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Kyra Bergman from Centralia High School.

Kyra plays volleyball and basketball for the Panthers, runs track, and is on the cheer and dance teams. She also participates in Kay Club, Scholars’ Bowl, SADD, FCCLA, National Honors Society, Drama Club, and Yearbook.

On top of all of her extracurricular activities, she still manages to average a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

