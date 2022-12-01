Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar

Flu cases in Kansas are on the rise
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases.

Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well.

Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing a rise in cases.

“We’re starting to see an uptick especially in Flu, thankfully our Covid patients have been less symptomatic than prior waves of Covid. But, we are certainly seeing an uptick as of the last few weeks,” said Jared Schreiner, MD.

KDHE reports Kansas has had 8 deaths related to the flu already this season. Schreiner says it’s important to take the flu seriously.

“Fever control is very important, using Tylenol as directed to make sure your fever stays controlled, hydration, rest and avoiding other people because you may be at risk for serious infection,” he said.

He says the flu peaks when the weather starts to get colder, and people gather indoors more -- it is a respiratory disease, and it travels in the air. If you plan on seeing family for the holidays, make sure it’s in a safe manner.

“Cover your cough, wash your hands often and make sure to avoid contact with people who are symptomatic or if you have symptoms make sure who you are in contact with. Wear a mask if you are at high risk or immunocompromised or at risk for an infection is another way to protect yourself from illness,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Latest News

Strong winds expected again on Friday
60s tomorrow then colder for the weekend
Kansas collects $642.3 million in November taxes
Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000
FILE
Unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas