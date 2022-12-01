Kansas collects $642.3 million in November taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that total tax collections for the month of November were $642.3 million, which is $15.4 million, or 2.5% more than November 2021.

The Department of Revenue also said total tax receipts for Fiscal Year 2023 continue to outpace Fiscal Year 2022, with the year-over-year growth at 5.4%. Individual income tax collections were below the estimate for the month by 6.7%, or $21.1 million, with $292.4 million collected. Those receipts were 1.2% greater than in November 2021.

“As for major tax sources, it is encouraging to see wage withholding tax payments, which is the principal component of individual income tax receipts, remaining stable and combined sales and compensating use tax receipts showing 6.8% growth over November 2021,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart.

Combined sales and compensating use tax collections for November totaled $304.9 million, which was $8.7 million, or 2.8% below the estimate for the month, but $19.5 million more than November 2021, which the Department of Revenue says reflects sustained growth in that revenue source.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.