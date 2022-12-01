K-State QB commit named Kansas High School Football Player of the Year

Maize quarterback Avery Johnson vs. Topeka High
Maize quarterback Avery Johnson vs. Topeka High(wibw)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAIZE, Kan. (WIBW) - Avery Johnson of Maize was named the 2022 MaxPreps Kansas High School Football Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 6′3″, 170-pound quarterback helped lead the Maize Eagles to a 12-1 season where they reached the Class 5A state championship. Johnson threw for 2,750 yards and 29 touchdowns to only three interceptions while rushing for over 800 yards and 15 scores on 98 attempts.

Johnson chose to commit to Kansas State over 23 other FBS offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.

