K-State men’s basketball drops first game of season

INDIANAPOLS, Ind. (WIBW) - The perfect season has come to an end for Kansas State, as the Wildcats fall to Butler in the Big12/Big East Battle in Hinkle Fieldhouse Wednesday night, 76-64.

Keyontae Johnson led K-State with 20 points and 12 rebounds while adding two steals. Desi Sill provided 17 points off the bench while Markquis Nowell dropped 13 points and dished out eight assists.

The Wildcats struggled against Butler, trialing 37-25 at the half and shot 46 percent from the floor while the Bulldogs shot 54.9 percent from the field.

K-State returns home Saturday to face Wichita State with tip-off at 8 p.m.

