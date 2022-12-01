Flu season is on the rise as Riley County Health officials encourage vaccines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the flu season approaching Riley County Health officials are encouraging people to get the vaccine.

Data has shown that the flu season is coming earlier than expected and that this is going to be a severe winter for influenza. Kansas is currently in a high area for the flu. As the flu and covid can have similar symptoms, they can use prevention methods such as washing your hands and covering your cough.

Director of the RCHD, Julie Gibbs, said getting the vaccine is the best way to keep you and others safe. ”We are seeing high numbers of flu from pediatrics to even the hospital data has shown us that that we are going to see the flu a little sooner this year and it could be more severe which we are seeing right now so the best thing that we can let everyone in the community know is to go ahead and get your vaccine if you haven’t been vaccinated please get vaccinated,” said Gibbs.

The covid and flu vaccines are offered at the Health Department free of charge.

