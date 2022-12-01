Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December.

The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.

According to the City, this closure will be in place so crews can replace damaged light poles. Work is expected o be finished by noon that day.

Officials also noted that on Monday, Dec. 5, Evergy will completely close SE Golden Ave. between 13th and 21st St.

City staff indicated that the closure will be set due to transmission line work. This closure is expected to be in place for one day.

