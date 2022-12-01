Cuisinart compact blenders recalled due to risk for laceration

Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly...
Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for a line of Cuisinart compact blenders and juice extractor combos due to an assembly malfunction that could lead to laceration hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the nut holding the model CBJ-450 blender could become loose and detach while in use.

The Dec. 1 recall states that the agency received three complaints involving blender blades that became detached, but no injuries were reported.

Consumers with the recalled blenders can contact Cuisinart’s parent company Conair for a free replacement blade and assembly instructions.

About 66,000 products were sold at various department stores and by online retailers nationwide, including Crate & Barrel and Amazon.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Latest News

Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package
Donald Lee Whitaker, 50, is charged with second-degree murder.
Man charged with murder after running over woman with his van, killing her, deputies say
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
LIVE: Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a garage blaze Thursday morning in the 1600 block of...
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka