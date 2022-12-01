Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a garage blaze Thursday morning in the 1600 block of S.W. Clay.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park.

The garage was in flames and was producing a large amount of smoke as crews battled the fire.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

