Columbus man charged with creating sexually explicit images of a child

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Columbus has been charged with creating sexually explicit images of a young child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Thursday, Dec. 1, that a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted Joel Cypert, 35, of Columbus, on one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of transportation of child pornography.

Court records indicate that Cypert has been accused of creating sexually explicit images of a prepubescent child and sending child pornography.

The Office noted that the Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement teams are investigating as Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon prosecutes.

