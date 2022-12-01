Clay Co. warns of rise in COVID, flu, RSV, urges vaccinations, mitigation efforts



By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County officials have warned of a rise in COVID, the flu and RSV and have urged residents to get vaccinated and continue mitigation efforts.

Clay County Emergency Management says that on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Clay County Health Department reported a jump to 43 active cases of COVID-19 in the community - 36 of which had tested positive since Monday.

Additionally, CCEM warned that influenza cases in the community have also seen a rapid increase as well as cases of RSV.

However, CCEM noted that these diseases are preventable. It said these are the same mitigation efforts that have been practiced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Wash your hands.
  • Stay home when feeling ill - it is probably not “just a head cold.”
  • If residents have felt ill for over 48 hours, they should take a COVID-19 test. However, they should not leave their homes as they are very likely contagious.

CCEM indicated that COVID and flu vaccines are both available at the health department and it is not too late to get one. To schedule an appointment for testing or to get a vaccine, call CCHD at 785-632-3193.

