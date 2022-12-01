Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return

FILE: KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 22: Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers go up for a loose ball during the preseason Showdown for Relief college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks on October 22, 2017 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years.

On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between the two rivals in Columbia in 11 seasons has sold out. The game, scheduled for Dec. 10, should feature a top-10 Kansas team and a Missouri team knocking on the door of the Associated Press poll.

It also will serve as a reunion between Kansas guard Dajuan Harris and Missouri wing Isiaih Mosley. The two were high school teammates at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Mosley and Harris were both committed to Missouri State, but only Mosley ended up heading to Springfield, as Harris eventually went to Kansas, where he redshirted during his first season on campus.

The Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 102-65, in last season’s matchup, the first regular season meeting for the two since the 2011-12 season, Missouri’s final year as a Big 12 member. The two schools also met for an exhibition game in Kansas City in October of 2017.

The University of Missouri has also announced additional gameday experiences for Tiger fans with tailgate packages offered outside Mizzou Arena.

Kansas head coach Bill Self on Wednesday night during his Hawk Talk radio show advocated for the idea of the two schools meeting up for a bowl matchup on the football field. The Jayhawks are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008, while the Tigers became bowl eligible with a narrow victory over Arkansas in the last week of the regular season.

