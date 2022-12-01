ACT Theatre bringing The Christmas Express to Elmont

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Christmas Express is ready to pull into Elmont!

ACT Theatre Company is behind the performance. Director Patricia Middleton is the director visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the show and its cast. She also shared a bit more about ACT Theatre Company.

Performance of The Christmas Express are 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, with 2 p.m. shows Dec. 11 and 18. Shows are held at Elmont United Methodist Church, 6635 NW Church Lane.

All tickets are general admission and cost $15. You may reserve in advance by calling 785-249-0908 or online at acttheatrecompany.com. Tickets also are available at the door.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.