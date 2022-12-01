30th Festival of Lights to shine in Horton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Christmas story comes to light in a special and unique way in Brown County.

The South Brown Co. Ministerial Assoc. is hosting its 30th Annual Festival of Lights. the event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Pastor Nicholas Marsh of Horton First United Methodist Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the event. He said people dress in costume to depict various scenes of Christ’s life along a 10-block drive through Horton. It beings at the junction of Hwy. 73 and K-20, with 1300 candles lighting the way.

People are asked to give a free-will donation, which will be used to support the area’s food pantries. Marsh says those pantries support about 200 families every month.

