30th Festival of Lights to shine in Horton

South Brown Co. Ministerial Assoc.'s Festival of Lights is 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 4 in Horton.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Christmas story comes to light in a special and unique way in Brown County.

The South Brown Co. Ministerial Assoc. is hosting its 30th Annual Festival of Lights. the event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Pastor Nicholas Marsh of Horton First United Methodist Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the event. He said people dress in costume to depict various scenes of Christ’s life along a 10-block drive through Horton. It beings at the junction of Hwy. 73 and K-20, with 1300 candles lighting the way.

People are asked to give a free-will donation, which will be used to support the area’s food pantries. Marsh says those pantries support about 200 families every month.

Families who have lost a loved one to crime paused to remember loved ones who will not be at...
Families of crime victims remember loved ones
13 News at Six
Highland Park UMC Sweet Shoppe will be open 9 am to 3 pm Dec. 3.
Sweet Shoppe to open at Highland Park UMC
