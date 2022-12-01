10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

FILE - The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress, according...
FILE - The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress, according to the fire department(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on cannabis edibles Thursday at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.

The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress at Van Nuys Middle School around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least six were taken to hospitals.

LAFD Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products and investigators are trying to determine whether all 10 students got the substances from the same source.

He said firefighters searched the campus to make sure there were no other ill students.

Crews were able to determine that the substance was not related to fentanyl, a highly addictive and potentially lethal drug, and paramedics did not administer the opioid overdose-reversing drug naloxone, officials said.

No other information was immediately available, and the Los Angeles Unified School District did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Mahomes credits brother for help with son’s nickname

Latest News

Strong winds expected again on Friday
60s tomorrow then colder for the weekend
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport
Flu cases in Kansas are on the rise
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar