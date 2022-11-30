Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Erik Chaney, 44, of Wichita, had been driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in the wrong direction on the outside shoulder of the exit ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70.

KHP indicated that Chaney was forced to slow down and stop for a disabled vehicle on the outside shoulder of the ramp, waited for traffic to pass and then proceeded to pass the disabled vehicle.

However, as the truck accelerated, officials said Nicholas Swim, 22, of Wichita, fell out of the bed of the truck.

Officials noted that swim was rushed to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

