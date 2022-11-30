Wednesday forecast: Cold despite sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The roller coaster ride in temperatures continue for the next 8 days with two more cold fronts. Unfortunately none that will lead to any meaningful precipitation chances so the dry weather pattern does look to continue.

Taking Action:

1. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates. The temperatures will be up and down due to cold fronts pushing through so make sure you know what it will be each day and how many layers you’ll need.

2. Fire danger threat increases Thursday and Friday due to strong winds.

While confidence is high of the overall weather pattern of when frontal boundaries push through, the uncertainty exists with cloud cover at times. This includes tonight when some models indicate more clouds than others and that continues with other days and nights so this could impact temperatures. Otherwise the big weather story will be the strong winds Thursday and Friday with gusts 35-45 mph as temperatures warm back up.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds NW/W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and even 70s in some spots. Areas near the Nebraska border may have the cold front start to push through in the afternoon which could lead to a cooling trend slightly earlier than normal so that will be something to monitor. If you’re wondering, the record on Friday is 72° set just last year and wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures did get close to 70° but it’s not looking like we’ll break a record again this year. Gusts Friday will be closer to 45 mph.

This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s both nights and highs stuck in the 40s Saturday but warming in the 50s Sunday.

Next week will start mild on Monday before another cold front brings highs more in the 40s not only Tuesday and Wednesday but may continue to remain in the 40s to end the week. As for precipitation, it’s not looking promising but there is one model that is indicating a low chance Sunday morning near I-35 and Monday afternoon in extreme northeast KS otherwise not until next Friday.

