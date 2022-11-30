Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery.

A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury.

Cruz was accused in a June 2021 incident that authorities said involved an adult woman. Topeka Public School also said it was not related to school activities.

He was not convicted on a count of sexual battery, which he also faced.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says battery is a Class B misdemeanor which carries a possible sentence up to six months in jail.

Topeka Public Schools had placed Cruz on leave, pending the outcome of the case.

