Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local teacher was found guilty of misdemeanor battery.
A bench trial was held Tuesday for Topeka High School music teacher Sal Cruz. That means Cruz opted for the case to be heard by a judge, not a jury.
Cruz was accused in a June 2021 incident that authorities said involved an adult woman. Topeka Public School also said it was not related to school activities.
He was not convicted on a count of sexual battery, which he also faced.
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says battery is a Class B misdemeanor which carries a possible sentence up to six months in jail.
Topeka Public Schools had placed Cruz on leave, pending the outcome of the case.
