Topeka Rescue Mission hunts for volunteers as Christmas nears

FILE
FILE(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is on the hunt for volunteers to help spread holiday cheer as Christmas nears.

With Christmas less than a month away, the Topeka Rescue Mission says it has adopted more than 270 households from the United Way Christmas Bureau and will provide gifts and food as it takes care of its own guests and unsheltered neighbors.

TRM indicated that volunteers are needed to continue the tradition of giving. Those interested should reach out to TRM to spread some holiday cheer as the Mission attempts to show love in the community this season.

TRM noted that its holiday helper needs are as follows:

  • November 30th
    • 5 to 6 people to move tables, clean tables, set up shelves, and begin setting up toys for the Toy shop
    • 5 people to load and unload trucks filled with Christmas decorations from the Warehouse to the Centers
  • December 1st 
    • 10 shoppers to go shopping at Walmart in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • December 2nd
    • 20 people to help decorate Hope Center and Main from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • December 5th – 9th
    • 10 people to help set up the store, stock shelves, and pack Christmas bags from 9 a.m. to noon
    • 10 people to help set up the store, stock shelves, and pack Christmas bags from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • December 12th-16th
    • 10 people to be Christmas store helpers and personal shoppers from 9 a.m. to noon
    • 10 people to be Christmas store helpers and personal shoppers from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • December 19th – 22nd
    • 10 people to help with final packaging, gift wrapping, delivery, and prep for Christmas parties. Times vary and are flexible!
  • December 23rd
    • 5 people to help with the Holiday party at Hope and Main Centers from 4 to 8 p.m. building Gingerbread houses/playing games/carolling
  • December 24th
    • 5 people to help with the Holiday party at Park for unsheltered neighbors
  • December 29th
    • 10 -15 people to tear down and haul Christmas decorations back to storage
    • Looking for 7 people from 9 a.m. to noon for gift bag making and Christmas helpers every day (any day) pick and choose your schedule
    • Looking for 7 people from 1 to 4 p.m. for gift bag making and Christmas helpers every day (any day) pick and choose your schedule

For more information about TRM or to volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
From left to right: Cain Harris, Damian Lewis, Ronald McCray
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
FILE
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
FILE - From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of...
Kansas Transportation Secretary, Deputy Secretary submit resignation letters

Latest News

A gallon of unleaded gasoline on Wednesday was $2.96 at the BP station at S.E. 28th and...
As holiday season nears, gas prices continue downward trend in Topeka
FILE
40-acre grass fire extinguished near Allen
FILE
Kansas job market ranks 39th in the nation
FILE
Busy Topeka street closes due to water main break