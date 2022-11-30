Topeka Rescue Mission hunts for volunteers as Christmas nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is on the hunt for volunteers to help spread holiday cheer as Christmas nears.

With Christmas less than a month away, the Topeka Rescue Mission says it has adopted more than 270 households from the United Way Christmas Bureau and will provide gifts and food as it takes care of its own guests and unsheltered neighbors.

TRM indicated that volunteers are needed to continue the tradition of giving. Those interested should reach out to TRM to spread some holiday cheer as the Mission attempts to show love in the community this season.

TRM noted that its holiday helper needs are as follows:

November 30th 5 to 6 people to move tables, clean tables, set up shelves, and begin setting up toys for the Toy shop 5 people to load and unload trucks filled with Christmas decorations from the Warehouse to the Centers

December 1st 10 shoppers to go shopping at Walmart in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

December 2nd 20 people to help decorate Hope Center and Main from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 5th – 9th 10 people to help set up the store, stock shelves, and pack Christmas bags from 9 a.m. to noon 10 people to help set up the store, stock shelves, and pack Christmas bags from 1 to 4 p.m.

December 12th-16th 10 people to be Christmas store helpers and personal shoppers from 9 a.m. to noon 10 people to be Christmas store helpers and personal shoppers from 1 to 4 p.m.

December 19th – 22nd 10 people to help with final packaging, gift wrapping, delivery, and prep for Christmas parties. Times vary and are flexible!

December 23rd 5 people to help with the Holiday party at Hope and Main Centers from 4 to 8 p.m. building Gingerbread houses/playing games/carolling

December 24th 5 people to help with the Holiday party at Park for unsheltered neighbors

December 29th 10 -15 people to tear down and haul Christmas decorations back to storage Looking for 7 people from 9 a.m. to noon for gift bag making and Christmas helpers every day (any day) pick and choose your schedule Looking for 7 people from 1 to 4 p.m. for gift bag making and Christmas helpers every day (any day) pick and choose your schedule



For more information about TRM or to volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.