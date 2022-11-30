Topeka church offering Noon Noels programs featuring local high school choirs

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church is continuing its tradition of offering holiday music over the lunch hour on Wednesdays during the Christmas season.

First Presbyterian Church, 817 S.W. Harrison, will start its “Noon Noels” concerts at noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, with the Topeka West High School Singers providing the music.

The series will continue at noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, when the Cair Paravel Latin School Madrigals will perform Christmas selections.

The final “Noon Noels” concert of the season will take place at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14 when the Highland Park High School Singers will perform.

Lunch will be offered before the concerts at 11:30 a.m. and again following the performances at 12:30 p.m.

The menu for Wednesday, Nov. 30, will be pasta Fagioli soup, a vegetable tray, garlic bread and brownies.

The menu for Wednesday, Dec. 7, will include a loaded baked potato bar and cinnamon rolls.

The meal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, will feature lasagna, salad, bread sticks and dessert.

A $5 donation is suggested for each meal but church officials say everyone is invited to dine regardless of whether they donate.

