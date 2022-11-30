Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Topeka church invites you to indulge your sweet tooth - and support their efforts to help others.

Nancy Taylor and Dee Ellis with St. John’s Lutheran Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their annual cookie walk and bizarre, and show off some of the items you’ll find. Proceeds from the sale support the church’s various mission and service projects.

The bazaar and cookie walk will be held form 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, SW 9th & Fillmore St. You’ll find a wide selection of baked goods, crafts and gift items.

