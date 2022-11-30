Topeka Art Guild Gallery showcases Art for the Holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can give the gift of art this holiday - and Fairlawn Plaza is the spot to find the perfect piece!

The Topeka Art Guild Gallery, located inside Fairlawn Plaza’s main building, is holding an Art for the Holidays event. Joe Hernandez with the gallery visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

Part of the event is a Festive Open House. It will be held Dec. 2 and 3, and include refreshments, music and a prize drawing. Friday’s activities coincide with the city’s First Friday Art Walk.

The display runs through Dec. 31. The gallery is keeping prices below $100 all month long.

