Stormont Vail lights up for Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Christmas spirit made its way to Topeka.

Stormont Vail Health kicked off its Warm and Thankful event counting down to its annual light display. Timmy Hovestadt, who was recently featured in To Your Health, flipped the switch.

The hospital also presented winter clothes, coats and gloves it had collected throughout the day to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The entire celebration was live streamed on the Stormont Vail Health Facebook page.

