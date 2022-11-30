Stormont Vail lights up for Christmas

Stormont Vail Health kicked off its Warm and Thankful event counting down to its annual light...
Stormont Vail Health kicked off its Warm and Thankful event counting down to its annual light display.(WIBW)
By Soleil Rucker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Christmas spirit made its way to Topeka.

Stormont Vail Health kicked off its Warm and Thankful event counting down to its annual light display. Timmy Hovestadt, who was recently featured in To Your Health, flipped the switch.

The hospital also presented winter clothes, coats and gloves it had collected throughout the day to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The entire celebration was live streamed on the Stormont Vail Health Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Sal Cruz
Topeka teacher convicted of misdemeanor battery
Annie's Place at Gage Center in Topeka is known for its in-house bakery.
Annie's Place makes you want to skip the main course and head right to dessert
The KU Cancer Center, along with its fellow partners, recognized and celebrated the health...
KU Cancer Center celebrates its most prominent achievement
John C. Riley, II, was convicted for the December 31, 2019, robbery that happened at 2908 SW...
Man convicted for the 2021 homicide of man killed by a house fire