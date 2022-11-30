Santa Max on a mission to support children hospitalized over the holidays

Maxton Prill, 11, holds an annual toy drive to support children who are hospitalized over the holiday. Hear his special reason for paying it forward.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maxton Prill has been through a lot in his young life, and he hasn’t forgotten everyone who helped him through.

The 11-year-old Berryton Elementary student is a cancer survivor. What he and his family experienced inspired them to launch Maxton’s Fight to assist other families. From there, Santa Max was born! Each year, Max spearheads a toy drive, then dons the red suit of the jolly old elf to deliver Christmas cheer to children in pediatric units at area hospitals.

Max and his father, Eric Prill, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share their story and their mission.

You can support the 7th Annual Maxton’s Fight Toy Drive. You can bring donations of new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 21 to Topeka SPIN! Pizza, Blue Moose in Topeka, Sports Clips locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Lawrence and Salina, Azura Credit Union at SE 29 & Croco, and the SCCA Office at Forbes Field.

Monetary donations may be made at maxtonsfight.org/donate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cash Stein
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
QB Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Twitter.
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
An Atlas Air charter flight that left Forbes Field in Topeka Monday afternoon bound for Poland...
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, they were roommates
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
Aldrick L. Scott
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Survey reveals good things for Kansas Turnpike Authority
St. John's Lutheran Church, SW 9th & Fillmore, holds its cookie walk and bazaar Friday, Dec. 2.
Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions
Highland Park High School shoe fundraiser
St. John's Lutheran Church, SW 9th & Fillmore, holds its cookie walk and bazaar Friday, Dec. 2.
Topeka church has sweet way to shop for the holidays, support their missions