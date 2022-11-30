Santa Max on a mission to support children hospitalized over the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maxton Prill has been through a lot in his young life, and he hasn’t forgotten everyone who helped him through.

The 11-year-old Berryton Elementary student is a cancer survivor. What he and his family experienced inspired them to launch Maxton’s Fight to assist other families. From there, Santa Max was born! Each year, Max spearheads a toy drive, then dons the red suit of the jolly old elf to deliver Christmas cheer to children in pediatric units at area hospitals.

Max and his father, Eric Prill, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share their story and their mission.

You can support the 7th Annual Maxton’s Fight Toy Drive. You can bring donations of new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 21 to Topeka SPIN! Pizza, Blue Moose in Topeka, Sports Clips locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Lawrence and Salina, Azura Credit Union at SE 29 & Croco, and the SCCA Office at Forbes Field.

Monetary donations may be made at maxtonsfight.org/donate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.