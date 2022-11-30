One behind bars after meth found during suspicious vehicle call

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after meth was found during a suspicious vehicle call.

KVOE reports that a suspicious vehicle stop in Chase County has led to the arrest of one man for possession of meth and criminal use of a weapon.

Chase Co. Sheriff Jacob Welsh said around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, deputies were called to the intersection of 300 and V Rd. near the Chase-Morris Co. line, after a suspicious pickup truck was reported.

After aid from a Morris Co. K-9 unit and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Welsh indicated that Andy Helton, 48, of Cottonwood Falls was arrested.

Helton was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as criminal use of a weapon.

Formal charges against Helton remain pending.

